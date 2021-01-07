Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Co. (SSA.L) (LON:SSA) Shares Gap Down to $7.96

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Co. (SSA.L) (LON:SSA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.96, but opened at $7.57. Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Co. (SSA.L) shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 24,331 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.23.

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Co. (SSA.L) Company Profile (LON:SSA)

AFK Sistema PAO (Aktsionernaya Finansovaya Korporatsiya Sistema PAO) is a Russia-based diversified investment company. The investments of the Company comprises stakes in Russian businesses in a range of sectors, including telecommunications, electric power, real estate, retail, high technology, paper and packaging, pharmaceutical, medical and healthcare services, agriculture, finance services, hospitality and tourism, among other industries.

