Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) SVP Sells $90,488.45 in Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) SVP Robert Frati sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $90,488.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 292,406 shares in the company, valued at $12,278,127.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Frati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $213,150.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $142,350.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $141,800.00.

NYSE:WORK opened at $41.79 on Thursday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $44.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.05 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 82.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,490,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,121,000 after buying an additional 14,718,317 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 197.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,044,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,234,000 after buying an additional 9,316,364 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 153.5% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,626,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,431,000 after buying an additional 5,829,486 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 63.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,801,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,717,000 after buying an additional 3,802,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 131.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,364,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,514,000 after buying an additional 1,341,146 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WORK shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Slack Technologies from $24.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.95.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

