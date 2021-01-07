Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) rose 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.10 and last traded at $86.77. Approximately 378,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 451,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.59.

SNBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sleep Number from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sleep Number from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $531.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,376 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $209,008.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,788.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 14,374 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $922,092.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,334,872.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,976 shares of company stock worth $7,345,487 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burney Co. grew its position in Sleep Number by 96.3% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the third quarter worth about $497,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Sleep Number by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the third quarter worth about $1,413,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sleep Number by 45.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

