SM Energy (NYSE:SM) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Head to Head Contrast

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get SM Energy alerts:

This table compares SM Energy and Amplify Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy -41.03% -1.57% -0.68% Amplify Energy -202.58% -20.98% -4.84%

This table compares SM Energy and Amplify Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy $1.59 billion 0.57 -$187.00 million ($0.48) -16.44 Amplify Energy $275.58 million 0.20 -$35.20 million ($0.34) -4.35

Amplify Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SM Energy. SM Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplify Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

SM Energy has a beta of 5.52, suggesting that its share price is 452% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplify Energy has a beta of 4.31, suggesting that its share price is 331% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SM Energy and Amplify Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy 3 11 4 0 2.06 Amplify Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50

SM Energy presently has a consensus price target of $5.17, suggesting a potential downside of 34.52%. Amplify Energy has a consensus price target of $2.20, suggesting a potential upside of 48.65%. Given Amplify Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than SM Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.3% of SM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of SM Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SM Energy beats Amplify Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 2,643 gross wells. Amplify Energy Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.