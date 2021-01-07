SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,941 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 124,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 54,830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SM shares. BidaskClub upgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

NYSE SM opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $903.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.49 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

