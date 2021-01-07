SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) PT Raised to $55.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 40.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SMART Global from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.43.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.09 million, a P/E ratio of -560.57 and a beta of 0.87. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $41.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $105,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,520.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Adams acquired 9,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $255,221.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,816,122. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SMART Global during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SMART Global by 421.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SMART Global by 284.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in SMART Global by 7.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.