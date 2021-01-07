SmartCash Price Tops $0.0043 on Exchanges (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, SmartCash has traded up 37.2% against the dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $6.08 million and approximately $69,513.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CREA (CREA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000173 BTC.

RoBET (ROBET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000360 BTC.

EduCoin (EDU) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDU Token (EDU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000433 BTC.

SUP8EME (SUP8EME) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013414 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

