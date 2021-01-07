SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Cut to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
SMTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their target price on SMTC from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded SMTC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMTC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.38.
Shares of SMTX opened at $5.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. SMTC has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $166.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTX. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in SMTC by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 491,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SMTC by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SMTC by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SMTC by 550.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.
About SMTC
SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.
