SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Cut to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
SMTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SMTC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on SMTC from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SMTC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.38.
Shares of SMTX stock opened at $5.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SMTC has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $166.75 million, a P/E ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.30.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SMTC by 550.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SMTC by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SMTC by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SMTC by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 491,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SMTC
SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.
