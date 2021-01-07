SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Cut to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SMTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SMTC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on SMTC from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SMTC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.38.

Shares of SMTX stock opened at $5.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SMTC has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $166.75 million, a P/E ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.30.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. SMTC had a positive return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $99.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SMTC will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SMTC by 550.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SMTC by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SMTC by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SMTC by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 491,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

