SnowGem (XSG) Market Cap Reaches $1.36 Million

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. In the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000644 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 44.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

