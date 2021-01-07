Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:IPOB) and Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Financial Review

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:IPOB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Realogy alerts:

This table compares Realogy and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realogy $5.60 billion 0.30 -$188.00 million $1.02 14.45 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Realogy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Realogy and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Realogy 0 4 3 0 2.43 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Realogy presently has a consensus price target of $11.58, suggesting a potential downside of 21.42%. Given Realogy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Realogy is more favorable than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares Realogy and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realogy -11.19% 4.67% 1.17% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.5% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Realogy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Realogy beats Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names. As of December 31, 2019, this segment's real estate franchise systems and proprietary brands had approximately 18,500 offices and 302,400 independent sales agents worldwide. The Realogy Brokerage Group segment owns and operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. The Realogy Title Group segment provides title and settlement services to real estate companies, affinity groups, corporations, and financial institutions. This segment also serves as an underwriter of title insurance policies in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. The Realogy Leads Group segment offers home buying and selling assistance to members of affinity clients, such as insurance companies and credit unions under affinity services programs; and broker-to-broker business includes referrals generated by brokers affiliated with the realogy broker network. Realogy Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

About Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.