Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sogou Inc. operates as an online search engine. The Company develops Internet applications such as map, voice search and smart phone assistant as well as web directory and browser. Sogou Inc. is based in China. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Sogou from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sogou presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of SOGO stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. Sogou has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.70 million. Sogou had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sogou will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sogou during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sogou during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sogou during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Sogou during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sogou during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

