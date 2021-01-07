SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Lowered to “Neutral” at 140166

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was downgraded by investment analysts at 140166 from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $340.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. 140166’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SEDG. Zacks Investment Research cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.06.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $348.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 102.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $375.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at $35,245,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total value of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,202 shares of company stock valued at $952,157. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $72,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

