Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) (CVE:SVS) Trading Down 15.8%

Shares of Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) (CVE:SVS) were down 15.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 159,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 88,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11.

About Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) (CVE:SVS)

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc engages in the development of algal-based production systems to produce natural based green commercial products in Canada and internationally. Its algal-based production systems are used to produce organic omega nutraceuticals and bio-pharmaceutical active ingredients/therapies.

