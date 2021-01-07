Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SOLVY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Monday, September 28th. AlphaValue cut shares of Solvay to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Solvay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SOLVY opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. Solvay has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

