Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Trading Up 6.8%

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) shares were up 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.54 and last traded at $42.32. Approximately 315,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 271,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.61.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 248.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after buying an additional 290,062 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,432,000 after buying an additional 283,608 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,952,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 167,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 322,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,943,000 after buying an additional 139,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.