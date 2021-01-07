Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Outperform”

Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sosei Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOLTF traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.29. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20. Sosei Group has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $19.73.

Sosei Group Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. Its marketed products include Ultibro/Breezhaler and Seebri/Breezhaler for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and ORAVI, an oropharyngeal candidiasis. The company's product pipeline consists of AZD4635, an adenosine A2a antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; HTL0016878, a muscarinic M4 agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and dual muscarinic M1/M4 agonist, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

