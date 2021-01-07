S&P Global Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $11.65 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for S&P Global in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $11.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.53. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised S&P Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.71.

Shares of SPGI opened at $328.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $329.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.27. S&P Global has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% in the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $989,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in S&P Global by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

