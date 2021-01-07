Sparkle Loyalty Price Down 46.9% Over Last 7 Days (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. In the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 46.9% lower against the US dollar. One Sparkle Loyalty token can now be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a market capitalization of $177,840.12 and $378.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,272,566 tokens. Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

