SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYV) Trading Up 2.2%

SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYV)’s share price shot up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.71 and last traded at $71.32. 2,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 9,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.79.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.37.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.