SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) Trading 1% Higher

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) shares traded up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.75 and last traded at $93.40. 3,016 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 1,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.47.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 62,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,272 shares in the last quarter.

