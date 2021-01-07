SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:ZGBR) Shares Up 3.1%

SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:ZGBR) shares shot up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.61 and last traded at $48.42. 674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.95.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.67 and a 200 day moving average of $41.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF stock. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:ZGBR) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the quarter. SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF comprises about 1.8% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned 54.62% of SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

