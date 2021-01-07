SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) Shares Up 3.5%

SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) shares traded up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.55 and last traded at $44.07. 14,749 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 7,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.57.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.80% of SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

