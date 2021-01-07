Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of SPE opened at $13.86 on Thursday. Special Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

