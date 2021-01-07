Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) Price Down 77.5% Over Last Week

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded 71.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $387,504.89 and approximately $19.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. In the last seven days, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded 77.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00043020 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.76 or 0.00313317 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00032123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,056.26 or 0.02810387 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013252 BTC.

About Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CRYPTO:SXUT) is a token. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

