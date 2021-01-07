Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34). The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.99 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 61,033 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,410,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,680,000 after acquiring an additional 356,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 372,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

