Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAVE. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.31. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $401.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 416.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 45,396 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the third quarter worth about $3,637,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter worth about $1,459,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 3.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

