Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

SPOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.93.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $314.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.38. The stock has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.13 and a beta of 1.62. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $109.18 and a fifty-two week high of $346.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 28.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 40.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 131.1% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 113.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

