SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SWTX. Barclays boosted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $70.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $80.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.29.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 14.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

