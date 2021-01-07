SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $122.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

SPSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Benchmark increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

SPSC stock opened at $113.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.06. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $115.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 106.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.89 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 13.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $1,849,653.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $5,375,947.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,387.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 27.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,275,000 after buying an additional 699,749 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,764,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,411,000 after acquiring an additional 71,700 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 659.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,967 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 19.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,266,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,587,000 after purchasing an additional 202,939 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,018,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,326,000 after buying an additional 67,615 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

