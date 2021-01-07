Squorum (SQR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50,942.17

Squorum (CURRENCY:SQR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Squorum has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. Squorum has a total market cap of $50,942.17 and $9.00 worth of Squorum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Squorum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00016310 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000546 BTC.

SQR uses the hashing algorithm. Squorum’s total supply is 13,961,783 coins and its circulating supply is 13,613,403 coins. Squorum’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain . Squorum’s official website is squorum.net

Squorum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squorum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Squorum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Squorum using one of the exchanges listed above.

