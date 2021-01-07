SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.313 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 18th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from SSE’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29.

Shares of SSEZY opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66. SSE has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $21.91.

SSEZY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SSE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

