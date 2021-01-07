Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) PT Set at €61.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) received a €61.00 ($71.76) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €60.00 ($70.59).

Get Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) alerts:

Shares of STM stock opened at €58.15 ($68.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.57. Stabilus S.A. has a 1-year low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 1-year high of €63.50 ($74.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €59.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is €50.60.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.