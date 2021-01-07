Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) PT Set at €61.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) received a €61.00 ($71.76) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €60.00 ($70.59).

Shares of STM stock opened at €58.15 ($68.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.57. Stabilus S.A. has a 1-year low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 1-year high of €63.50 ($74.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €59.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is €50.60.

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

