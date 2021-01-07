Stably USD (USDS) Price Hits $1.01 on Exchanges

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Stably USD token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $520,238.78 and approximately $27,143.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00045410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.00 or 0.00310305 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00032284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,081.39 or 0.02917875 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013604 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,482,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,906 tokens. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io

Stably USD Token Trading

Stably USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

