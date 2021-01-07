State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

STFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Sidoti raised State Auto Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other State Auto Financial news, SVP Jason Earl Berkey bought 5,000 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $79,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kim Burton Garland bought 7,853 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $118,737.36. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,542.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,538 shares of company stock valued at $224,435 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 7.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 90,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the third quarter worth $424,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 13.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the third quarter worth $800,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 129,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

STFC stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,960. State Auto Financial has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $803.11 million, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.30). State Auto Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $371.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Auto Financial will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

