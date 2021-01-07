State Street (NYSE:STT) Stock Price Up 6.8%

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) shares rose 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.58 and last traded at $77.63. Approximately 3,499,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,282,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.68.

STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on State Street from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.59.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.39. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 366.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in State Street by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,450 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,301,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of State Street by 345.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,750,000 after purchasing an additional 493,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of State Street by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,229,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,968,000 after purchasing an additional 482,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About State Street (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

