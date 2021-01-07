Stephens Boosts Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $24.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Stephens from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $28.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $164.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.25.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 38.43%. Analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth $169,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4,968.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 46,801 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth about $1,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

