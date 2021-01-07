Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Position Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 125.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 163.0% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,202,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 745,013 shares during the last quarter. 25.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBT opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

