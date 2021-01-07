Sterling Energy plc (SEY.L) (LON:SEY) Shares Gap Up to $9.35

Sterling Energy plc (SEY.L) (LON:SEY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.35, but opened at $10.20. Sterling Energy plc (SEY.L) shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 30,011 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £26.18 million and a P/E ratio of -11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 159.29 and a quick ratio of 159.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.69.

Sterling Energy plc (SEY.L) Company Profile (LON:SEY)

Sterling Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa and the Middle East. It is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The company holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Energy plc (SEY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Energy plc (SEY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.