Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BEAM has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of BEAM opened at $85.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.28 and its 200-day moving average is $49.73. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $100.65.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1,140.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,165,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,678 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 268.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

