Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Top Pick Rating for NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reissued by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.91.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $700,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 908,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,457,700.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,750. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Svennilson Peter lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Svennilson Peter now owns 18,017,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,665,000 after purchasing an additional 310,954 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,891,000 after purchasing an additional 158,965 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,611,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 88,265 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 197.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,812,000 after purchasing an additional 934,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 199,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 61,432 shares in the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

