STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 20.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,135 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,630,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,213 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $24,072,000 after purchasing an additional 120,821 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 761.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 201,187 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 177,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,584 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STM opened at $39.38 on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.22.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

