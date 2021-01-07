Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Hanesbrands Put Options (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 18,710 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,048% compared to the typical daily volume of 871 put options.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

In related news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,213,767.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,612.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $30,667.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,300.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,646 shares of company stock worth $1,278,668. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 36.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 420.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

