Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Monolithic Power Systems Call Options (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,412 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,398% compared to the average volume of 161 call options.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $15.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $374.04. 2,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,783. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.58. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $130.12 and a 52-week high of $381.78.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $277.00 to $346.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total value of $307,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,019,871.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.29, for a total value of $16,448,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 893,032 shares in the company, valued at $328,001,723.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,003 shares of company stock worth $27,042,315 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4,650.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

