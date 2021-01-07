Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Otonomy Put Options (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,778 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,803% compared to the average volume of 64 put options.

NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $5.86 on Thursday. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 11,386.86% and a negative return on equity of 125.30%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OTIC shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Otonomy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Otonomy in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Otonomy by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 30,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Otonomy by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.