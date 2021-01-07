Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,808 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 731% compared to the typical daily volume of 458 call options.

Shares of CMC opened at $23.49 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMC. ValuEngine raised Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,080,413.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $208.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 138,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 36,980 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 306,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 30,129 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 183,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,100,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.