Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SEOAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Stora Enso Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.37. Stora Enso Oyj has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.72%. Equities analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, and Paper divisions. The company develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods; provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services for various applications.

