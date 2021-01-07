STPAY (STP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,268.00

STPAY (CURRENCY:STP) traded up 34.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. One STPAY token can currently be purchased for approximately $29.23 or 0.00076155 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, STPAY has traded up 60% against the dollar. STPAY has a market capitalization of $126.56 million and $3,268.00 worth of STPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00043274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.98 or 0.00317860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00033532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,072.16 or 0.02793841 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012938 BTC.

STPAY Profile

STP is a token. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. STPAY’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,330,437 tokens. STPAY’s official Twitter account is @stashpay . The official message board for STPAY is t.me/stpaychannel . The official website for STPAY is stpay.org

Buying and Selling STPAY

STPAY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

