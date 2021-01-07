Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.06

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.06 and last traded at $25.74, with a volume of 72223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSYS. BidaskClub downgraded Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Stratasys in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.51.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.14 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Stratasys by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,541,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Stratasys by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in Stratasys by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 46,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 16,203 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

