StrongHands Trading Down 11.8% This Week (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. StrongHands has a market cap of $402,115.91 and $629.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Coindeal, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StrongHands alerts:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,286,337,026 coins and its circulating supply is 16,873,142,672 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Graviex, Coindeal, BiteBTC, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.